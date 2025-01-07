The Rock Opens WWE Raw, Shouts Out Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

The Rock kicked off WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix, cutting a promo and giving shoutouts to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more. The Final Boss came out to start Monday’s episode and cut a promo in which he talked about the show’s debut on Netflix and how when he was growing up you had to buy a ticket or watch on Saturday morning. He talked about how WWE was making history on Netflix and that tonight’s episode set a record arena gate for the company.

Rock went on to acknowledged Netflix and Cody Rhodes, thanking the latter for carrying the company for the past year before acknowledging Roman Reigns and saying he would be watching the Tribal Combat match closely.

You can see clips from the segment below: