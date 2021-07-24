The Rock Presents Team USA for Tokyo Olympics (Video)

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in a promo from NBC for the Summer Tokyo Olympic Games, where he introduces Team USA. You can check out that promo video below.

The Rock stated on the promo, “Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be ‘the one.’ The unbelievable challenges & setbacks our USA athletes are facing. Athletes representing every country as well. I’m very proud of and inspired by our TEAM USA. Im honored. Now go take care of business.”