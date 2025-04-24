The Rock Responds To Busted Open Radio Host Dave LaGreca’s Recent Rant About Him and Wrestlemania 41

Not everyone was happy with the finish to Wrestlemania 41, including Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca. He went viral this past week for a rant in which he was clearly upset and blamed the Rock. LaGreca said Rock didn’t make himself available for the event, even though he was there at the start of the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena storyline.

He said (via ITR Wrestling): “Now everybody is bitching and moaning about the end of WrestleMania 41. The Rock is going to go on Pat McAfee and say, ‘Yeah, I would have done it differently. I would have adjusted some things.’ Nice to hear from you now pal! It’s over! So now that everyone is bitching and complaining, ‘Yeah I would have done it differently…’ You talk about a Monday morning quarterback, that’s a Tuesday morning quarterback, thanks pal. Didn’t make yourself available, didn’t show up at WrestleMania. But now I’m gonna say, ‘Yeah I would have done things differently. You talk about completely throwing Triple H under the bus, that’s exactly what he did! You know what you say if you’re The Rock, ‘I thought they did an awesome job.’ Or you know what? Don’t say anything at all! But by saying that, you just threw Triple H under the bus. If you’re not gonna be there and you didn’t take part, then you shouldn’t say anything about it. Now if he was part of the creative process and he was there, then he can say WE, because he’s part of the f*cking company. But he doesn’t mind saying, ‘I would have done things different, I would have adjusted things.’ He loves saying we when it’s successful, but when it’s not, he’s gonna go ‘I, I, I…’”

The rant was uploaded to Instagram, where Rock responded in the comments. He said: “Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview. Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show. Ps, tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us.”