The Rock Pays Tribute To Late Afa Anoa’i On Social Media
The Rock celebrated the life of his late uncle Afa Anoa’i in a new post to his social media on Sunday. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away on Friday at the age of 81 and Rock posted to his Instagram account to pay tribute to him.
Rock wrote:
Rest in Love Uncle Afa –️
Uncle Afa Anoa’i is finally at peace with his brother, Uncle Sika Anoa’i.
“The Wild Samoans” were trailblazers in the world of professional wrestling.
Multi-time @WWE tag team champions and eventually, bestowed their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The last picture is one of my all time favorites- it’s my uncles Afa and Sika with my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia – and I believe that’s Professor Toru Tanaka.
What I love about this picture is you can SEE & FEEL the LOVE & MANA amongst these smiling, loving men.
You can also see and feel that this wasn’t a table you wanted to f*ck with ——
I love you uncle and I’ll never forget what you did for our family in ‘87. “Come to me”
Nashville to Bethlehem.
Give my grandpa and my dad a kiss and a hug from me.
