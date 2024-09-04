The System Set To Kick Off This Week’s TNA Impact

The System will open up this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, JDC, Brian Myers, and Moose will kick off this week’s show after the stable’s victory over Mike Santana, The Hardys, and Joe Hendry at TNA Emergence.

The lineup for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz

* Steph De Lander confronts Matt Cardona

* The System opens the show