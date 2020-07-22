The Titan Games w/ The Rock Tops Ratings Key Demo for Monday Night

– Per Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s episode of The Titan Games on NBC, hosted by The Rock, drew an average overnight audience of 3.849 million viewers. The show drew a 0.7 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. It drew the highest rating for the key demo for Monday evening.

As previously reported, AEW broadcaster Dasha Gonzalez (aka Dasha Kuret) qualified for the regional finals on this week’s episode. She became the winner of the Eastern Region.