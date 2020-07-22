wrestling / News

The Titan Games w/ The Rock Tops Ratings Key Demo for Monday Night

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Titan Games Dasha Gonzalez

– Per Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s episode of The Titan Games on NBC, hosted by The Rock, drew an average overnight audience of 3.849 million viewers. The show drew a 0.7 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. It drew the highest rating for the key demo for Monday evening.

As previously reported, AEW broadcaster Dasha Gonzalez (aka Dasha Kuret) qualified for the regional finals on this week’s episode. She became the winner of the Eastern Region.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Titan Games, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading