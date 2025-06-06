The Truth Hurts: R-Truth and WWE’s Broken Compass

This is going to be a TL;DR rant where I will try my best to be objective…Despite the fact that I am self-aware this is an emotional response.

Man, I love R-Truth. That’s my dude. It’s sometimes hard to explain or quantify the kind of connection a wrestling fan has with a particular talent. We find ourselves obsessively marking out and cheering for a specific performer and when they achieve a level of success, we live through them. It is no different than a sports fan projecting their joy onto their favorite team or player.

Throughout his entire tenure in WWE, R-Truth was one of those performers who made me legitimately feel something REAL. Laughter. Joy. Surprise. Nostalgia. Comfort. In a business (and these events remind us – yes, this is a BUSINESS) built on illusion, and in a toxic world full of bullshit and chaos, R-Truth was – still is, despite these circumstances – and always will be, profoundly and refreshingly authentic.

So when Truth broke the news on X that WWE would not be renewing his contract after nearly two decades of consistent ridiculous athleticism, a plethora of truly side-splitting unforgettable moments and an impact that can’t be measured in wins and losses — the end of Truth’s time in WWE feels even more than a cold, calculated, cynical, capitalist business decision – this feels more emblematic of an existential crisis bubbling beneath the surface of WWE’s current creative high.

They say The Undertaker was WWE’s conscience. In my opinion, R-Truth was WWE’s heartbeat that provided fans the breath of levity needed especially during the promotion’s darker periods. WWE’s decision not to renew may feel like a dot, or numbers on a spreadsheet – Truth was never viewed as a true main event talent – but losing him still may reap long term repurcussions towards the perception of WWE, particularly of the goodwill Triple H’s current era has banked, the potential backlash stemming from internal morale and providing a real opportunity for other promotions to step their game up to provide viable alternatives for disillusioned fans of this choice.

Reinvention, Reality Check, Repeat



Image Credit: TNA

The reaction from the industry has been swift and emotional. Highly charged reactions from John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Big E, Carmello Hayes, and more abound. Naomi’s tweet may have summed it up best: “I hate this so much.” For a man who turned midcard segments into main event moments through sheer charm, who bridged generational gaps with ease, and who made the absurd feel sublime, Truth’s impending departure feels like a gut-punch.

The former K-Kwik, who teamed with Road Dogg when he first debuted in WWE, was the prototype for the kind of reinvention Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes would employ as a strategy post-WWE on the independent circuit. After floundering creatively, Kwik was unceremoniously released in August 2001. That departure, however, was not an end — it was an ignition.

In NWA:TNA, Kwik had re-christened himself by his real name, Ron Killings – and made history in his own voice. A year after his WWE release at NWA:TNA 8 he defeated Ken Shamrock to became the first officially recognized African-American NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Real talk: Not enough people discuss this run. I don’t know why. I don’t understand why Killings’ defiant run and promos based on the “The Truth” doesn’t get more shine.

His angry promos that touched on race relations within the professional wrestling industry – his delivery, the raw emotion, was all real – because despite the fact he was portrayed as the “heel” (this was based in Nashville, afterall) he was RIGHT. As a black man, I felt EVERYTHING he railed and rallied against in regard to the perception of people of color in professional wrestling, particularly in WWE/WWF. Killings’ shift in character tone wasn’t just a cultural watershed moment in professional wrestling when it comes to exploring complex villains and characters of color, but it was also an inflection moment when it comes to how one thrived and reinvented themselves in a post WWE-monopolized landscape.

There was no longer any WCW or ECW. There were even fewer places to make an impact (pun intended). So Killings was doing more than breaking barriers as NWA:TNA Champ, he was setting a template for how to carry yourself outside of WWE and daring the promotion to notice “hey, you FUCKED UP letting me go!” in a stressed, still reeling monopolized pro-wrestling environment. Baring his soul as a performer in a way few dared and at a time when the industry was still struggling to reflect the world it performed for, Killings stood tall as a world champion who represented more than himself.

Funny how history repeats itself.

Swiss Army Knife Man



Image Credit: WWE

When Killings returned to WWE in 2008, repackaged as R-Truth — a manic, magnetic, larger-than-life version of himself at the start of the PG-era, it was easy for fans of his work in NWA:TNA to scoff at what WWE “reduced” the former world champ to: He danced. He rapped. He laughed. Was he “shuckin’ and juvin’”? Even I wondered what the hell he was doing at first – but over time, it became clear there was a man who knew exactly what he was doing.

Truth became WWE’s ultimate Swiss Army knife — a performer who could do anything and everything. Need someone to get over a new act? Send in Truth. Want a hot opener with real crowd energy? Truth. A ridiculous comedy segment to break the tension on a LONG ASS show? Truth. An impromptu Royal Rumble entrance where he drags a ladder into the ring, thinking it’s a Money in the Bank match? Yeah. Call on Truth and Lil’ Jimmy.

His comedy never diminished his credibility — because he was in on the joke, not the joke.

Still, there were serious moments. In 2011, his heel turn and union with The Miz as “Awesome Truth” culminated in a Survivor Series main event against John Cena and The Rock inside Madison Square Garden — an elite position few ever touch. In that moment, he wasn’t just comedy relief; he was a legitimate main event threat. He would also battle John Cena at Capital Punishment 2011 for the WWE Title in a damn good match…that really…should have propelled Truth to perpetual main event status. Lord knows WWE needed those during that time.

But it was in 2019 that R-Truth created an entirely new lane for himself — and WWE — with the launch of the 24/7 Championship. The title, initially dismissed as a novelty, became must-see TV ONLY because of Truth’s unmatched ability to spin absurdity into gold. He held the title a record…ridiculous 53 times. From hotel hijinks to airport chases, Truth turned each moment into pure performance art.

He has achieved the impossible: made people believe an acrophobic can compete in a ladder match. He sustained the life of a heel faction and gave it three-dimensional substance. The man entered the Women’s Rumble asking “where’s the men?” Only to enter the Men’s rumble looking for a hot tag. He used a nonsensical detail of his character where his “childhood hero” is years younger to get a serious angle over – and achieved it easily. This is a man who BROKE BROCK LESNAR ON LIVE TELEVISION. R-Truth is a goddamn miracle of life and must be protected at all costs.

Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction



Image Credit: WWE

WWE hasn’t offered an explanation for the release, but industry speculation points toward Triple H making the decision as a cost-cutting measure. In my opinion, that doesn’t justify the departure of a man who just weeks ago was involved in a hilarious and surprisingly poignant mini-feud with John Cena, complete with the now-cult-classic “Ron Cena” T-shirt, which sold like hotcakes – and WWE has insanely moved on from. Some point at his age – to which I say get your ageist ass out of here. People do not stop being capable at 53 years old in several capacities – and in reality, at his age Truth is in better shape, has better conditioning, and is better looking than 90% of planet earth.

The truth — pun intended — is that R-Truth is more than a performer who still has some gas left in the tank. He adds value beyond the bell. His backstage presence was reportedly an asset, a bridge between generations, someone who young talent trusted and veterans respected. He wasn’t just a wrestler. He was the glue. His loss is one that is already showing cracks in fan and backstage morale within WWE. At this past Monday Night Raw, a vocal smattering of “We Want Truth” chants reverberated. WWE should be lucky they were not in New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Toronto or London. They would have HEARD IT. Fans who thought the world of the majority of WWE’s and particularly Triple H’s creative and business decision-making have been brought to the sobering reality that professional wrestling is a business, WWE is a corporate machine and talent we as fans see as irreplaceable, is free to be treated as expendable.

The Miz, one half of The Awesome Truth wrote a touching tribute to his friend on X: “You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining.❤️”. The two shared one of the great WrestleMania moments when the duo won the WWE Tag Team Titles on night 1 of WrestleMania 40. A very interesting development occurred since: The Miz unfollowed WWE on X and removed WWE from his bio. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful calls this a “nothing story” but perception is reality. For a “nothing story”, the timing sure is suspect. The Miz signed a contract extension with WWE in 2019 that will keep him with the company until at least…this year. Will Miz stay? If the former WWE Champ and WrestleMania main eventer decides to strike out elsewhere, despite the ACTUAL reason, Truth’s departure would always be perceived as a significant factor.

Truth is just a mid-carder, though – right? His exit can’t affect the industry that much?

Tell Me When I’m Telling Lies…



Image Credit: WWE

Within hours of Truth’s announcement, Tommy Dreamer made an open plea for Truth to return to TNA — the place where he made history. AEW and NWA are already being floated as possibilities. Yes, wrestling fans are FICKLE. We are. Tell me when I’m telling lies. But sometimes that fickleness is justified: would you blame anyone for switching to AEW out of protest or – if Truth appeared on AEW television in the future? Truth would not necessarily need to be a main eventer in AEW, but his signing would send a philosophical signal that there is ONE promotion out there that understands the value Truth brings.

Truth was viewed as a mentor not just to younger talents, but talent of color. Truth as a world-traveled veteran had seen it all and knew how to sift and cope through the terrain of the WWE grind from those lens and that experience. I don’t give a fuck what people think about “DEI”, no – Truth’s backstage presence is CRITICAL in that regard. Especially in WWE where the promotion is still washing off the stink of a bigoted owner, whose once brightest star is also an unapologetic racist bigot. #sorrynotsorry. I am not implying Triple H, Nick Khan or anyone within the brass of WWE/TKO harbor those beliefs, I am only highlighting perceptions that would crack how one feels about either a) the promotion they follow as a fan or b) the promotion they currently work for.

Bully Ray recently made an observation that there is currently an upswing in positive fan perception and momentum towards AEW. The promotion is currently enjoying some creative highs on the road towards their biggest show of the year, All In: Texas. The build that highlights Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and more has fan anticipation at a fever pitch. Most sane fans live outside the bubble of promotional tribalism and understand that multiple wrestling promotions, competition and viable options are essential for the overall health of the industry. So, we WANT AEW and other promotions outside WWE to succeed. We can’t have a repeat of what it was like in 2002 when WWE was almost literally the only game in town. Truth’s release not only reminds us of WWE’s corporate nature, but the importance of having those other promotions so fans and talent have an outlet to vent and express their frustrations and make a comfortable living away from the monster.

And with the recent news that WWE is not renewing the contracts of Carlito, who ALSO gave some levity to the Judgment Day stable along with Sarah Logan/Valhalla, combined with the recent talent releases, including some shockers like Cora Jade/Elayna Black and what is perceived as a critical downturn in WWE creative, the ingredients for a mild shift in momentum within the industry are all there.

…because Truth doesn’t even need to show up on AEW television to make any kind of impact. But his absence from WWE TV, the lack of levity he brought, the hole left behind by his absolute brilliant comic timing…may just simply inspire fans to tune out. And that is one hell of a slippery slope rippling from some mere 53 year old midcarder.

But R-Truth is more than that, isn’t he? That’s why I’ve been inspired to write this. That’s why you’ve been inspired to read my wordy rant. That’s why there’s been such an outpouring of support over a man LOSING HIS JOB, that some are treating it like we LOST A LIFE. This isn’t precisely like sports where a team is letting go of the old guard to make way and rebuild for a younger team – the pro wrestling industry is different…the greatest personalities and characters can shift, ebb and flow with whatever role given and Truth has shown he can pretty much do anything.

I would be interested to know if he was even at least offered a training or producer position within WWE, because if there is ANYONE I want to help develop and prepare my future superstars to be fully fleshed out, well rounded performers who can compete at an elite athletic level while also connect with audiences with a compelling character – and do it successfully for ALMOST TWO DECADES while also being universally loved and praised by fans and peers alike? Truth is on my shortlist of people I would want on my team. But, what do I know? I am a mere selfish fan who only wants the best for his personal favorite performers.

WE CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH



Image Credit: WWE

What is next for Truth? A return back to Ron “The Truth” Killings and a nostalgia-fueled run outside WWE? Hosting the latest in a string of wrestling podcasts (even though, that is one I would listen to)? A final reinvention as a manager, color commentator or on-screen authority figure? Nothing is off the table. He’s already a Hall of Famer in multiple promotions, on multiple levels for a multitude of reasons. And beyond in-ring aspirations, Killings still has his music, his original inspiration that got him out of the fire of his hard upbringing and what brought him to the pro-wrestling dance in the first place. Fuck, I’ll watch a variety show hosted by Truth. The man can talk. The man can connect.

Ron Killings’ departure from WWE shouldn’t be seen as just another cut: it should remind us of a red flag. A reminder that sometimes, in chasing corporate synergy and bottom-line efficiency, companies lose sight of their soul and heart.

Because R-Truth was the heart of WWE — the one that kept beating no matter the storyline, no matter the booking, no matter the era. He never needed a title to be over. He just needed a mic, a beat, and a moment. As the wrestling community grapples with his unexpected WWE departure, one thing remains clear: R-Truth’s impact on the industry is both profound and enduring.

In an era where authenticity and connection are paramount, WWE’s decision to part ways with one of its most popular and genuine performers serves as a poignant reminder of the ever-evolving, ever-revolving, sometimes cold nature of the business.

Yet, for R-Truth, the journey is far from over. As he always asks, “WHAT’S UP?”—the answer, it seems, is a future filled with endless possibilities.

…And as always, Fuck Cancer🧬🩻🏥🩸

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

SUPPORT THE CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

SUPPORT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH

SUPPORT CANCER RESEARCH UK