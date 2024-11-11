wrestling / News
The Unbreakable Bunch Featuring WWE Legends Now Available On Amazon Prime
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
The new alien invasion film The Unbreakable Bunch is now streaming on Prime Video and other services and stars some familiar faces.
WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd, AEW’s Anna Jay, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko, Haku, WWE Hall of Famer, DDP, Ron Reis aka THE YETI, Ernest Miller, Kahagas and Gangrel, among others are in it.
The plot of the movie notes, “Veteran Pro Wrestlers go on one final tour for a good cause. They arrive in a small Florida town infested with an alien menace and partner with the locals to fight back! Can they find victory … just one more time?”
