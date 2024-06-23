wrestling / News
The Undertaker Comments on Blink-182 Using His Entrance Music for Live Tour
June 23, 2024
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker commented on Blink-182 coming out to his entrance music for his current tour. He remarked on the clip on social media, “Say it ain’t so…Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour.” You can view the clip and Undertaker’s comments below:
Say it ain’t so…
Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour.
— Undertaker (@undertaker) June 22, 2024