– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker commented on Blink-182 coming out to his entrance music for his current tour. He remarked on the clip on social media, “Say it ain’t so…Great choice in entrance songs @blink182, have a great tour.” You can view the clip and Undertaker’s comments below:

