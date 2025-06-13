The Undertaker Reveals He Had A Heart Procedure Done in April

In the latest episode of his podcast Six Feet Under (via Post Wrestling, The Undertaker revealed that he had to have a heart procedure done back in April, right after Wrestlemania weekend.

Michelle McCool, the new co-host of the project, said that the two had a ‘stressful’ five weeks before Wrestlemania, after Undertaker had a heart scan in March. He had to spend four nights in the hospital, and a doctor told him that if they hadn’t caught the issue when they did, it could have ended badly. Undertaker was diagnosed with Chronic Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), although he had no symptoms. He went to the emergency room on a Friday but didn’t stay, although he was in AFib for the rest of the weekend and went back. According to McCool, his ejection fraction (how much blood is pumped out of the left ventricle of the heart) was 30%.

At one point, they tried to ‘shock’ the heart to return it to a regular rhythm, but that only lasted for a couple of days before he was back in AFib. They went to Las Vegas so Undertaker could induct McCool into the WWE Hall of Fame, then Undertaker had a heart operation the day after he came home. McCool added that Undertaker is ‘good now’, but she couldn’t focus on anything else but his condition during that weekend.