The Undertaker Discusses HIs Mentality As a WWE LFG Coach Changing

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about the challenges of coaching in the modern era and how he has had to adapt his old-school mentality, joking that he feels he may have gotten “soft.” The Dead Man is a coach on WWE LFG and he spoke with Michelle McCool on the podcast about how his mindset is changing from what it used to be.

You can check out some highlights below:

On coming up in his era: “My mentality is different. I came up a different way, and I’ve been conditioned to think that I can’t teach and do things the way I was treated. In 2025, I can’t treat people the way that I was treated, or the way that I came up… There are certain things that people frown upon now.”

On the new era: “This younger generation — although they’ve pretty much all been division one athletes and coached hard. But it’s still, it’s like — I think I’ve been much nicer. I’m going to have to drop the hammer, I think. You know how much grief I get… I’ve been getting grief like, ‘My gosh, Undertaker’s soft.’ I know I’m getting soft. That’s why. I’m going to have to drop the hammer. They don’t know what’s coming.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.