The Undertaker Praises NXT As A Way To Jumpstart Wrestlers’ Careers

During an interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling as part of a media call at NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (via Fightful), The Undertaker praised the WWE’s NXT brand for being a great way to help jumpstart the careers of wrestlers in the company. He said:

“Each generation, they continue to push the limits of what the human body is able to do. They push the athletic side as they are learning the more psychological side of it and the way to evoke emotion, which is a huge part of what we do. There is the athletic side, but you have to be able to make people love you or hate you. They’re going to pay money to see you either win or lose. That’s probably the hardest aspect of our industry. Athletes are athletes. What separates whether you’re a sports entertainer or star is that ability to connect with your audience. NXT is a great vehicle to get these guys jumpstarted. They are continuing to push the envelope of what they can do athletically and physically. It’s quite amazing. It’s a video game in real life.“