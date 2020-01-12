The Undisputed Era Attacks Imperium to Close Out NXT UK TakeOver (Video)

– At the end of today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event, The Undisputed Era closed out the show by invading the arena and assaulting Imperium. In the main event for the card, WWE UK champion WALTER beat Joe Coffey in order to retain his title. However, Undisputed Era targeted Imperium after the match. You can check out a video of the assault from the event below.

The Imperium is scheduled to face their rivals in an eight-man tag team match later this month at Worlds Collide in Houston, Texas. The event is scheduled for January 25 at the Toyota Center.