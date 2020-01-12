wrestling / News
The Undisputed Era Attacks Imperium to Close Out NXT UK TakeOver (Video)
January 12, 2020 | Posted by
– At the end of today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event, The Undisputed Era closed out the show by invading the arena and assaulting Imperium. In the main event for the card, WWE UK champion WALTER beat Joe Coffey in order to retain his title. However, Undisputed Era targeted Imperium after the match. You can check out a video of the assault from the event below.
The Imperium is scheduled to face their rivals in an eight-man tag team match later this month at Worlds Collide in Houston, Texas. The event is scheduled for January 25 at the Toyota Center.
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Recalls Chasing a Guy Down Thinking He Tried to Rob a Backstage Poker Game
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE