The Viking Raiders Make Their Return on Raw (Clips)
The Viking Raiders made their return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the team make their returns, defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in tag team action.
The team has been off TV since Ivar suffered a neck injury back in September, which he underwent surgery for. You can see a couple pics and video from the match below:
The Viking Raiders are back!
Exactly what the tag team division needs. 🙌🏻#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/c4zvWgXdz2
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 13, 2021
The VIKING RAIDERS are back on #RAWAfterMania!@Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE clash with @CedricAlexander & @Sheltyb803 right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/bOzuhlNCle
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
WE MISSED THIS!!
Welcome back VIKING RAIDERS!#RAWAfterMania#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dnXvSy4cKG
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
The RAID is BACK!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QhClxKlWOa
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
The #VikingRaiders are BACK! 🤘🤘 @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE make their return in a big way against @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/zKqr9m2gCt
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
