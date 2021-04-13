wrestling / News

The Viking Raiders Make Their Return on Raw (Clips)

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders made their return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s episode saw the team make their returns, defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in tag team action.

The team has been off TV since Ivar suffered a neck injury back in September, which he underwent surgery for. You can see a couple pics and video from the match below:

