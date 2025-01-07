The War Raiders Talk What Fans Can Expect From Them As WWE World Tag Team Champions

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) went over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the December 16 episode of WWE Raw.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture (per Fightful) at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, The War Raiders shared what fans can expect from their reign.

“More of the same. I mean, there are no secrets to the War Raiders. We are straight ahead. What you see is what you get. It’s aggression, it’s athleticism, it’s violence. We see the same team, we are dominant, and we’re coming straight ahead. This is who we are. There are no secrets, we don’t make any secret plans or try to hide behind anything or be anything that we’re not. So it’s stop us if you can,” Erik said.