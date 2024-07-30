Thea Hail Previews NXT Women’s Title Match, Talks Learning From Her Chase U Friends

Thea Hail battles Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s NXT Great American Bash, and she spoke about the match in a new interview. Hail spoke with Pittsburgh City Paper for an interview ahead of tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below:

On her mindset going into the match: “I’m very enthusiastic, very energetic, and very unhinged. I need to take a moment just to breathe and think a little bit more on this match and have a game plan, more so than I normally do. I’m very spastic. I got to go in a little focused and get my head in the game.”

On learning from Andre Chase & Duke Hudson: “They just have so much knowledge from just so many different places. Duke is from Australia. Chase was in Ring of Honor for a while where he tagged with his brother. They have an array of different accolades and different people they’ve learned from, and different things that they know. They’ve been so hands on with just helping me grow as a wrestler. I’m just lucky I have that.”

On her quest for the NXT Women’s Championship: “Coming from competitive sports and everything, you want to win. You want to win. You have that competitive edge. You want to be able to say, ‘hey, I did that,’and I think I get underestimated when it comes to this sometimes. ‘Oh, you’re younger, you’re shorter, you’re smaller.’ Yeah, but I put the work in, I put the heart in.”

On her goal if she wins the title: “The whole overarching message of Chase U is just never settle and always strive to be better than you were yesterday. Even if I get the title, I want to be able to sit and be a fighting champion, and I want to be able to prove that I got it, and that I can keep it and also show everyone that I appreciate their support.”