Various News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order Now Online, Leon Ruffin Taking Bookings
March 25, 2024
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is now online. You can see the video, titled “Impractical,” below:
– Leon Ruffin, the former Leon Ruff from WWE NXT, has announced that he’s taking bookings again. Ruffin posted to his Twitter account to write:
“I’ve spent way too long away from wrestling and I miss it so much! Leon Ruffin is ready to step back in the ring! Tag your favorite promotion(s) you wanna see me wrestle in!!!”
I’ve spent way too long away from wrestling and I miss it so much! Leon Ruffin is ready to step back in the ring! Tag your favorite promotion(s) you wanna see me wrestle in!!! pic.twitter.com/hWP3h9saIQ
— LEONRUFFIN (@LEONRUFF_) March 24, 2024
