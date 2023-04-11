wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Taven faces off with Brian Pillman Jr. on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Li
* Josh Woods vs. Daisy K
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
