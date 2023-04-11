wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Image Credit: AEW

Matt Taven faces off with Brian Pillman Jr. on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Matt Taven vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Li
* Josh Woods vs. Daisy K
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

