This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Joey Janela, Anthony Ogogo, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross

* Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mazzerati

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder

* 2point0 vs. Kidd Bandit & Ish

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. Cam Stewart & Dante Casanova

* Penelope Ford vs. Angelica Risk

* Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton

* QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona

* Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa

* Dark Order’s 5 & 10 vs. Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash