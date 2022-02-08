This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Mercedes Martinez, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

* Anna Jay vs. Kaci Lennox

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Tony Vincita

* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Julia Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Queen Aminata

* Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Serpentico