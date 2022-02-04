wrestling / News
This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online
February 3, 2022 | Posted by
Raj Singh and Black Taurus are doing battle on tonight’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
“Before The IMPACT is hosted by Gia Miller and Josh Mathews. This week’s episode features an EXCLUSIVE collision between Raj Singh and Black Taurus, Mickie James addressing her WWE Royal Rumble appearance, the Iceman Intel and more!”
More Trending Stories
- Note on When WWE Granted Release of Brian Kendrick
- Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History
- Paul Heyman Recalls Helping Bring MVP Back To WWE, His Pitch To Vince McMahon On MVP’s Abilities
- Brian Kendrick Addresses Past Comments After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite, Apologizes