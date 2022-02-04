wrestling / News

This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Raj Singh and Black Taurus are doing battle on tonight’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

“Before The IMPACT is hosted by Gia Miller and Josh Mathews. This week’s episode features an EXCLUSIVE collision between Raj Singh and Black Taurus, Mickie James addressing her WWE Royal Rumble appearance, the Iceman Intel and more!”

