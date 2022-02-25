This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

Ace Austin and Mike Bailey take on Trey Miguel & Jake Something on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the Impact pre-show, which starts at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller cover the fallout from No Surrender and present an exclusive match between Ace Austin & Speedball vs Trey Miguel & Jake Something!