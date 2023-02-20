wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Bill Behrens Pays Tribute to Jerry Jarrett
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, with Brandon premiering the music video for “The Elite Anthem” and more. You can see the video for the episode, titled “The Elite Anthem,” below:
– Southern Fried Championship Wrestling posted video of Bill Behrens paying tribute to the late, great Jerry Jarrett at their recent show:
