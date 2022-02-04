This Week’s MLW Azteca Is Online

The livestream is now online for this week’s episode of MLW Azteca. You can see the video below, which starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo de Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr vs. National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, Villano III Jr, and Rey Horus

* EJ Nduka vs. Adrian Quest

* Extreme Tigre vs. Mecha Wolf

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane enters Cesar Duran’s cathedral of violence to compete in trios action on the finale of mini series MLW AZTECA!

The leader of The Bomaye Fight Club joins forces with Villano III Jr and Rey Horus to take on 3 of AZTECA’s finest as they go toe to toe with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo de Vikingo, Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr!

Cesar Duran promises “violent consequences” for the Dynasty. What does El Jefe have in store for World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday this week?

PLUS: The road to SuperFight begins! MLW takes an inside look at the main event of SuperFight, World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone versus the 2021 Opera Cup winner Davey Richards.

In other action, “The Judge” EJ Nduka puts his undefeated record to the test against Adrian Quest!

Part 2 of an All Access look at Jacob Fatu as the Samoan Werewolf reflects on paying dues and his journey to the top.

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Dombrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents the season finale of AZTECA.