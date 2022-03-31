wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
The MLW World Tag Team Titles are on the line during this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: 5150 vs. EJ Nduka and TBD
* Microman, Octagon Jr, and Puma King vs. Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro
* Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Praises Max Caster, Says Caster Would Beat Him In A Rap Battle
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Sid’s Lack Of Creative Support In WCW, His Horrific Leg Injury At WCW Sin
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend