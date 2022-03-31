This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The MLW World Tag Team Titles are on the line during this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following lineup:

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: 5150 vs. EJ Nduka and TBD

* Microman, Octagon Jr, and Puma King vs. Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro

* Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway