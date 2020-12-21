This Week’s WWE Network Programming For The Holidays: Slammy Awards On Wednesday

WWE Network has revealed its Christmas week lineup for the service, including the Slammy Awards on Wednesday and a ‘Best-of’ compilation set for Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 21

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

10 classic episodes of Superstars (8/7/93-10/9/93) – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Dec. 22

The Best of WWE: The Best of The Holidays – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Monday Night Raw (11/23/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

2020 SLAMMY Awards Pre-Show – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown – 10:30 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Dec. 24

Notsam Wrestling: “The Holiday Classic” – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (12/23/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Dec. 25

Swerve City: William Regal – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Dec. 26

WWE Main Event (12/10/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

EVOLVE 140 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 151 – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Catch Grand Prix #6 – 12 PM ET on demand

The Best of PROGRESS: Deep Cuts – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Dec. 27

Friday Night SmackDown (11/27/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

10 Best Matches of 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

10 Best Matches of 2020 – 4 PM ET