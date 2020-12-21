wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Programming For The Holidays: Slammy Awards On Wednesday
WWE Network has revealed its Christmas week lineup for the service, including the Slammy Awards on Wednesday and a ‘Best-of’ compilation set for Sunday.
Monday, Dec. 21
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
10 classic episodes of Superstars (8/7/93-10/9/93) – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, Dec. 22
The Best of WWE: The Best of The Holidays – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Monday Night Raw (11/23/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
2020 SLAMMY Awards Pre-Show – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown – 10:30 AM ET (also available on free tier)
Thursday, Dec. 24
Notsam Wrestling: “The Holiday Classic” – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (12/23/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Dec. 25
Swerve City: William Regal – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Dec. 26
WWE Main Event (12/10/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
EVOLVE 140 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 151 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #6 – 12 PM ET on demand
The Best of PROGRESS: Deep Cuts – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, Dec. 27
Friday Night SmackDown (11/27/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
10 Best Matches of 2020 – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
10 Best Matches of 2020 – 4 PM ET
