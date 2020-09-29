Thunder Rosa Would Love to Be Signed to Both AEW and NWA, Says Future of Partnership is Up to Tony Khan & Billy Corgan

Thunder Rosa is making waves as the NWA Women’s Champion and by appearing on AEW Dynamite, and she discussed her double duties in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out highlights below:

On Tony Khan: “He is such a character. If I have a question about wrestling [or] a wrestling event, he can literally open his brain. He is like an encyclopedia of wrestling, and he is so fun to work with and he was very welcoming from the moment I got there. He was just like, ‘thank you for being here,’ and I was like ‘whoa, whoa whoa. Whoa, this is pretty cool.’ So I always felt welcomed by him, Cody [and] the ladies because I worked with a lot of them in the indies, so it’s not like we’re strangers, but the environment, for me, it’s been very positive.”

On the future of AEW and NWA working together: “I don’t know. That’s up to Billy [Corgan] and Tony Khan. Right now, we have a very good partnership, and that’s up to them.”

On potentially being signed to both NWA and AEW: “Who wouldn’t want to do that? It’s like having two girlfriends. It would be perfect, but I am living in the moment. I am, right now, in Jacksonville. I just had a match yesterday, a tag match [that] I enjoyed very much. In the future, I know, like I said, Tony’s been very open. He likes my work, and again, I’m here to work. I’m here to elevate my opponents as much as possible and to make it fun and to make people talk about the women’s division not in a negative connotation [but] in a positive way. At the end of the day, we want to be competition to the big dogs because AEW are in the big dog league. Me being here and them allowing me to work and give my little grain of salt to the women’s division, to elevate it, it’s great. I am blessed. I am humbled, and I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

Whether AEW can eventually grow to compete with WWE: “Absolutely, if it’s done right, anybody can. Nothing is impossible, and I know Tony Khan has the love for professional wrestling. He is a fan from the heart, and he has the means to make something happen. The company’s really young, and they’re trying their best. They’ve had pretty good shows, and the production is really good. It’s that learning experience. We all go through it. We have to go through growing pains, until we get what we want [and] we get the product that we want. So I’m hoping that they continue for many many years, and it will be something where people can go and have jobs. At the end of the day, it’s jobs for us and a platform for us to do what we love.”