Thunder Rosa Names Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley As Dream Matches

Thunder Rosa has a few WWE stars on her list of dream matches. The AEW star spoke with Tim Hann Rivera for an interview that was released this weekend in which she was asked which dream matches she has on her list of people she hasn’t yet faced.

“Another person I would love to wrestle if I could is Charlotte Flair,” Rosa said (per Fightful). “She’s an excellent, excellent wrestler. Bianca Belair, I think in the last two years, her level of wrestling is tremendous.”

She continued, “Last but not least, one of the best workers currently right now is Bayley. I respect Bayley as a person. She’s a wonderful individual who always is very giving to other people, so I would love to wrestle her. There’s a bunch of other people in AEW too in AEW that I haven’t wrestled yet.”

Rosa battled Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Title at Worlds End last month.