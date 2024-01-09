Thunder Rosa Praises NXT New Year’s Evil Women’s Title Match

Lyra Valkyria and Blair Davenport did battle on NXT New Year’s Evil last week, and Thunder Rosa was a big fan of the match. Valkyria defeated Davenport, the Iron Survivor winner for NXT Deadline, in the match to retain her NXT Women’s Championship and Rosa spoke glowingly about the match on Busted Open Radio.

“The NXT Women’s Champion Valkyria [vs. Davenport], oh my god … That made me hard,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m sorry, that was a good match … I mean, I’ve said it multiple times, there’s certain things in wrestling that make me orgasmic, and one of them is when wrestling is hard, and it’s hard-hitting, and it tells a good story. It’s not very long, but it goes straight to the point.”

She continued, “That was good. There was foreplay, there was a good climax, everything. Everything you need in a match.”

Davenport will compete against Nikkita Lyons on this week’s episode of NXT.