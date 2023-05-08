Thunder Rosa Says She May Need Surgery For Her Back Injury

In an interview with Ad Free Shows (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and said that she thinks she may need surgery on it. Rosa has been out of action since last year and eventually had to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship.

She said: “It’s been really dark, especially when you think you’re making steps to coming back to the ring and the pain does not leave your body. I’ve done pretty much everything to avoid certain things that you don’t want to do like surgery, but [there are] talks of having to have surgery… Some weeks it’s been very, very dark and I just feel like I’m never gonna wrestle again and some other weeks, things are going really well. But when I get in the ring, [that’s when] it’s not well and you have to be realistic.”

She added that while she’s learned a lot in her AEW backstage role, she doesn’t “feel the same rush that you feel when you’re in the ring.”