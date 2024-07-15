Thunder Rosa Reacts to Stephanie Vaquer Joining WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie Vaquer made her WWE debut over the weekend at a live event in Mexico City, following an abrupt exit from CMLL. There were reports that people in CMLL weren’t thrilled with the way she left, hoping she would do business on the way out and drop her titles. In the latest Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on Vaquer joining WWE and noted that at the end of the day, it was her decision to go. She added that Vaquer shouldn’t be painted in a negative light for leaving CMLL, as no one knows the circumstances behind it.

She said: “At the end of the day, she wanted to go WWE. That was her dream and the opportunity was open and she took it, and she’s there. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. Maybe the way that the other company [WWE] went about it in signing her was not the right way, which I think is another criticism that they’re receiving, but at the end of the day, it was her decision to go and sign with this company.“