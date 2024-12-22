Thunder Rosa Reflects On Toni Storm Coming Back ‘Weird’ After Hiatus

Thunder Rosa says she doesn’t know what to make of Toni Storm’s apparent amnesia since she returned to AEW TV. Storm returned on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago and has shown no apparent recollection of her time in the company, which Rosa weighed in on during an episode of Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Storm’s new character: “She came back weird, she doesn’t — she doesn’t remember we tagged, and just like interrupted all this stuff. Since she came back from London, like, she’s just like … I don’t know what’s wrong with her/”

On what’s going to happen with Storm: “I honestly don’t know what’s gonna happen. All I know is she came and interrupted me on Collision last Saturday, which I wasn’t a fan of it, because I’m tired… Toni, when you get your gears back together, let’s talk.”