Ticket Information For UWN Primetime Live Return Next Month

UWN Primetime Live is set to return on October 2, along with a taping of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. You can find ticket information below thanks to a new press release.

PRIMETIME LIVE AND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM HOLLYWOOD RETURN WITH MULTI-EVENT DEAL AT COMMERCE CASINO

“TWO SHOWS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE”

STARTING ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Hollywood, CA (September 13, 2021) – United Wrestling Network is excited to announce that both its flagship broadcast “Championship Wrestling from Hollywood presented by Carshield” (CWFH) and it’s critically acclaimed PPV series “Primetime Live” (PTL) will return to Commerce Casino, located right outside of Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

“For 8 long years we’ve heard the CWFH fans demanding we bring the show back to the Los Angeles area and the time is finally here but with a twist”, says David Marquez, President of United Wrestling Network. “We’ll be producing both CWFH for syndication and PTL exclusively LIVE on FITE from Commerce Casino with the first show on Saturday, October 2nd. With the addition of PTL, wrestling fans will get to see their favorite “United” stars on CWFH and have the opportunity to witness network talent from AEW, NJPW, ROH and all points in between.” Marquez continued.

Later this week, acting CWFH Matchmaker, Jamie Iovine will release a list of the talent that is scheduled to appear on the first taping of CWFH at Commerce Casino starting at 4:00pm PST and including the Carshield $5,000 Over The Top Rope Battle Royal.

While PTL’s own, Aron Stevens will follow up with information on the loaded PrimeTime Live card to be broadcast on FITE immediately following the CWFH taping. A Meet-and-Greet is also being planned for fans purchasing reserved seating to the event.

Tickets to the CWFH/PTL doubleheader on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Commerce Casino are now on sale at www.hollywoodwrestling.com and www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. General Admission tickets to both shows are $20.00 with reserved seating in the first five rows starting at $35.00.

PrimeTime Live will be presented live on FITE starting at 6:30pm PST/9:30pm EST for $9.99 and can be purchased at Fite.tv.

The CWFH/PTL Supercard will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Commerce Casino & Hotel, located at 6131 Telegraph Road in Commerce, California.

This is an all ages show. There will be a full bar and food menu.

Talent and matches subject to change without notice.