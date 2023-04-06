– The ticket pre-sale begins today for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings for Wednesday, June 7 at Colorado Springs. The event will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is 3XNYF (via PWInsider).

– Wrestling Revolver presents #RevolverTHURSDAY tonight in Dayton, Ohio. The card will stream live on FITE TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. here’s the full announcement and lineup: