Various News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for AEW TV Tapings at Colorado Springs, Tonight’s Wrestling Revolver #RevolverTHURSDAY Lineup
– The ticket pre-sale begins today for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings for Wednesday, June 7 at Colorado Springs. The event will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is 3XNYF (via PWInsider).
– Wrestling Revolver presents #RevolverTHURSDAY tonight in Dayton, Ohio. The card will stream live on FITE TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. here’s the full announcement and lineup:
TONIGHT Wrestling Revolver LIVE on FITE!
ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver returns tonight for #RevolverTHURSDAY featuring stars from All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, international stars, and more airing LIVE on FITE at 8 p.m. (Eastern) from the Calumet Center, 580 Calumet Lane in Dayton, OH.
Watch LIVE on FITE at bit.ly/thursdayfite.
* Revolver World Tag champions, The Bullet Club’s ABC (Chris Bey, Ace Austin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel)
* Revolver Remix champion and Prestige Wrestling Heavyweight champion Alex Shelley vs. Jake Crist
* Chris Sabin vs. the debuting Bryan Keith
* Brian Cage vs. Madman Fulton w/ Matt Rehwoldt vs. Crash Jaxon
* Myron Reed vs. The Unit’s JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper
* Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Miyu Yamashita vs. The Unit’s Allie Katch
* Revolver World champion Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Veda Scott in a Married Tag Match
* Gringo Loco vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jeffrey John vs. Damian Chambers w/ John E. Bravo vs. The Unit’s Tyler Matrix and Logan James w/ Phil Stamper
…and more
Tickets available at RevolverTICKETS.com. Follow Revolver online at Twitter.com/PWRevolver, Facebook.com/PWRevolver, Instagram.com/PWRevolver, TikTok.com/@PWRevolver, and Youtube.com/@WrestlingREVOLVER.
