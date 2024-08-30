wrestling / News
Note on Tickets Sold for AEW All In, Fourth-Largest Event in UK History
Tony Khan previously said that AEW All In sold over 50,000 tickets. According to WrestleTix, the number was actually 53,393. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that number is 2,200 less than this year’s Summerslam in Cleveland.
The paid attendance for All In was the fourth-largest ever for a wrestling show in the UK, behind last year’s All In, WWF Summerslam 1992 and WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The live gate, which was over $6 million, is the third-largest in the UK behind last year’s All In ($10.1 million) and Clash at the Castle 2022 ($8.1 million).
AEW All In 2024
Sun Aug 25 2024 17:00:00
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets: 1,424
Current Setup: 54,817
Tickets Distributed: 53,393
📈 | +1,080 since the last update
📝 | Heap map and some photos of the stadium to get an idea of what's been blocked off threaded below.… pic.twitter.com/NEOVElASzk
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Garcia’s Husband Artem Chigvintsev Arrested & Charged With Felony Domestic Battery
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Origin Of The Undertaker vs. Undertaker Storyline
- Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller Respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Altercation With Randy Orton
- Backstage Note on Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman’s Brawl on WWE Raw