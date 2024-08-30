Note on Tickets Sold for AEW All In, Fourth-Largest Event in UK History

Tony Khan previously said that AEW All In sold over 50,000 tickets. According to WrestleTix, the number was actually 53,393. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that number is 2,200 less than this year’s Summerslam in Cleveland.

The paid attendance for All In was the fourth-largest ever for a wrestling show in the UK, behind last year’s All In, WWF Summerslam 1992 and WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The live gate, which was over $6 million, is the third-largest in the UK behind last year’s All In ($10.1 million) and Clash at the Castle 2022 ($8.1 million).