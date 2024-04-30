Tiffany Stratton Appears On WWE Raw, Brawls With Naomi

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi made appearances on this week’s Raw and ended up brawling in the crowd. The two have been feuding on WWE Smackdown, and Stratton appeared in the audience on this week’s Raw as Nia Jax battled Liv Morgan in the ring. Naomi proceeded to show up and attacked Stratton in retribution for Stratton’s moonsault onto Bayley and Naomi on Friday’s Smackdown.

The fight between the two drew the attention of Jax, which allowed Morgan to hit her with an Oblivion to get the win.