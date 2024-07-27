Tiffany Stratton Comments on WWE SmackDown Win

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax picked up a huge tag team victory over WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Michin. After the match, Stratton discussed the victory in a WWE digital exclusive video

Tiffany Stratton stated in the video, “You know what, Bailey may have dismantled my briefcase, but guess what? I beat the champion tonight, I beat Bayley. Doesn’t that mean I should be champion? Get out of my face.” You can view that clip below.

Bayley is currently scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax next weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament to secure her title shot. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.