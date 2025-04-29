Tiffany Stratton Says ‘Everything’s Good’ With Charlotte Flair After WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton’s feud with Charlotte Flair got personal in the lead up to WrestleMania 41, but she says that things are good with them afterward. Stratton defeated Flair at WrestleMania to retain her WWE Women’s Championship following a feud that saw them reportedly go off-script in a segment on Smackdown. Stratton was asked by Alfred Konuwa about the matter after the match and you can see highlights below.

On what Flair said to her after the match: “Yeah, me and Charlotte — of course you know, after the match it’s kind of like a sportsmanship thing, and we say good game. She said she’s proud of me, but yeah, everything’s good.”

On if there was any ‘never meet your idols’ feeling about the feud: “Yeah, of course. I felt like things got personal and — it’s live TV. Things happen. But I feel like everything happened for a reason and this is how things were supposed to pan out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Alfred Konuwa with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.