Tiffany Stratton Says Her Injury Was ‘Scary,’ Talks Recovery & Comeback

Tiffany Stratton ended up out of action with an injury until she returned in January, and she recently talked about her recovery and more. Stratton, who is part of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament that culminates at Battleground, spoke with Sam Roberts for a new interview and talked about the experience of coming back from being hurt.

“At first, it’s scary,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “You have to realize that, for me at least, I take the time away, I come up with a game plan and how I’m going to come back better, how I’m going to look.”

She continued, “I tried to come back more shredded, have something different going on, new gear. I took it as an opportunity to come back and show out. That’s what I did.”