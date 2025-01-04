Tiffany Stratton Cashes In Money In the Bank, Wins WWE Women’s Title On SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE Women’s Champion, cashing in Money in the Bank on her former friend Nia Jax on Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Jax retain the title against Naomi with help from Stratton, who then nailed Jax with the Money in the Bank briefcase to solidify her turn on Jax.

Bianca Belair hit Jax with the KOD and Stratton then tossed Belair from the ring, hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, then pinned her to win the title.

This marks Stratton’s first run with the title and ends Jax’s reign at 153 days. Jax won the title from Bayley at WWE SummerSlam.