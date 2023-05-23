Tiffany Stratton on Roxanne Perez Being Her Biggest Obstacle to the NXT Women’s Title

– Ahead of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, Under the Ring spoke to NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton spoke her NXT Women’s Championship Tournament semifinal matchup against former champion Roxanne Perez. According to Stratton, Perez is her biggest obstacle in getting to the title. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I would say that my biggest obstacle is Roxanne Perez. I go up one-on-one next week against her. We have some history, we were both in the breakout tournament and we were both in the finals of [the] tournament, but she actually ended up winning. Back then I was a newbie, I was just getting my name out there and I only had a couple of matches under my belt. I feel like now, I’ve really grown as a wrestler. I have so many more matches under my belt, so it should be interesting. I’m excited.”

Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez will face each other in the semifinals on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. The winner will go on to the finals and face the winner of Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground on May 28.