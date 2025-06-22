wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, & Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

June 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Tiffany Stratton 5-16-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos Chelsea Green enjoying a day poolside in a bikini, Tiffany Stratton in her pink-print attire, Johnny Gargano enjoying a Father’s Day of Marvel cos-play with his son, Maxxine Dupri showcasing some recent developments, Jade Cargill, Stephanie Vaquer, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

