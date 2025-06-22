wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, & Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
June 22, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos Chelsea Green enjoying a day poolside in a bikini, Tiffany Stratton in her pink-print attire, Johnny Gargano enjoying a Father’s Day of Marvel cos-play with his son, Maxxine Dupri showcasing some recent developments, Jade Cargill, Stephanie Vaquer, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/SLiK9UkamE pic.twitter.com/ztoy7UZoND
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2025
