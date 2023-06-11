Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Choice Of Workout Music, Who She Views As An Inspiration

Tiffany Stratton has revealed her choice of workout music, who her inspiration as a gymnast as and more. The NXT Women’s Champion spoke with NXT’s Snapchat UpNXT and you can see a few highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On her choice of workout music: “I listen to heavy metal when I work out. Like, I listen to screamo music, like Disturbed. I listen to Shinedown. I listen to, what’s another one, Three Days Grace. I’m into all that screamo music when I work out. When I workout I want to work out hard and that music gets there.”

On her favorite actress: “I would have to say Sydney Sweeney. I fell in love with her on Euphoria. I just really, really connected with her performance, and I really loved the character that she played.”

On her inspirations: “For me as a gymnast, her name was Shawn Johnson. I got into gymnastics because she was pretty and I’m pretty. But back then, Shawn Johnson was more of the dominant, the strong sort of gymnast, and back then gymnastics was very pretty. It was very flowy. When Shawn Johnson came in, it turned everybody’s heads because, like I said, she was very dominant. She was strong. She did all these really cool, powerful skills. Then when the United States went to the Olympics, she actually helped the team be super dominant compared to all the other countries. I think that was the moment where I fell in love with her.”