Tim Bosby Debuts ACTION Wrestling Spinner Title Belt

ACTION Wrestling World Champion Tim Bosby has introduced a new look for the promotion’s top prize. At the recent ACTION Se7en event, Bosby, alongside Dylan Hales, debuted a brand new ACTION Spinner Championship belt.

Describing the unique design feature, it was simply noted:”It spins.”

Following the unveiling of the new hardware, Bosby put the championship on the line, successfully defending it against Krule later that same evening at ACTION Se7en.

Bosby originally captured the championship on November 23, 2024, defeating Jake Parnell at the TWE (Tennessee Wrestling Entertainment) event titled The First Shall Be The Last.