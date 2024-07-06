Details on Match Times and Ref Assignments for WWE Money in the Bank

Fightful Select has details on the match times, producers and referee assignments for tonight’s WWE Main Event PLE in Toronto.

* Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: 30 minutes. Referees are Charles Robinson, Jason Ayers, Daphanie Lashaunn, Danilo Anfibio. Producers are Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari and Jason Jordan.

* Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker: 15 minutes. Referee is Eddie Orengo. Adam Pearce is the producer.

* Trish Stratus promo: 12 minutes.

* Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins: 30 minutes. Referee is Rod Zapata. Producer is Jason Jordan.

* Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: 25 minutes. Referees are Dan Engler, Jessika Carr, Rod Zapata, Danilo Anfibio. Producers are TJ Wilson, Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra.

* The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens: 30 minutes. Referee is Jason Ayers. Producers are Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode.