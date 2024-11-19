Titán vs. Magnus Set For MLW TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling announced that Titán vs. Magnus has been booked on beIN SPORTS TV for the MLW TV tapings portion of Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Titán vs. Magnus at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

This highly anticipated match will not only showcase the excellence of lucha libre but also carry middleweight championship implications as part of MLW’s beIN SPORTS TV taping.

CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), recognized as the gold standard of lucha libre, has produced some of the most skilled and celebrated competitors in the sport’s storied history. On December 5, two of its standout luchadores will bring their unparalleled talents to the Big Apple, delivering a match destined to make the Melrose Ballroom shake.

Magnus, a second-generation star with lucha libre in his bloodline, has emerged as a rising force in CMLL. Known for his explosive speed and innovative aerial arsenal, Magnus has wowed audiences across Mexico and beyond. In MLW, Magnus has made a big impact, including an impressive showing in the prestigious 2024 Opera Cup, where he demonstrated his skill and versatility against some of the world’s best.

Titán has built his reputation as one of CMLL’s most electrifying performers. Combining breathtaking high-flying maneuvers with an unyielding technical prowess, Titán has dazzled fans on some of the biggest stages in Mexico and internationally. Making his MLW debut recently, Titán headlined the Lucha Apocalypto card in an unforgettable clash against Místico and Averno, solidifying his status as a must-see competitor.

With both competitors fighting not only for supremacy but also for future championship title fights, this bout has all the makings of a Match of the Night contender. As two of CMLL’s elite clash, fans at the Melrose Ballroom and those watching on beIN SPORTS will witness the very essence of lucha libre excellence.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Trevor Lee

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Titán vs. Magnus

Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com. Scheduled to appear:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima

MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

AKIRA

CONTRA UNIT

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

BRG

Bobby Fish

The Andersons

Timothy Thatcher

Delmi Exo

AND MORE!