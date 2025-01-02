TJ Perkins Recalls His Interactions With Vince McMahon in WWE

– During a recent interview with That’s Wrestling!, former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins (aka TJP) recalled his interactions with Vince McMahon while he was in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

TJ Perkins on his interactions with Vince McMahon: “I made it a point to talk to him as often as I could. You don’t want to overuse that privilege [but] I would talk to him pretty regularly. He was very easy to talk to. He’s very down to earth. He’s very quiet. I watched that doc recently [Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon”] and a lot of the way that he speaks there is very similar to real life. … He’s just, like, kind of a quiet older guy.”

On how he was treated by McMahon: “Every time people came in the door, they were surprised. I guess of how accommodating he could be … he would treat you very well, and kind of take you by the hand and lead you through what you need to do to be a better professional.”