TKO COO Mark Shapiro Praises Triple H For His ‘Creative Storylines’

While at the JP Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (via Fightful), TKO COO Mark Shapiro praised the storytelling ability of WWE CCO Triple H, calling attention to his ‘creative storylines’. Triple H has been in charge of creative for a couple of years now, after former Chairman Vince McMahon stepped down.

Shapiro said: “There are two x-factors when you look at WWE. Netflix, this is the greatest marketing platform you could ever ask for. Their pre-roll is one of the strongest tools. If you’re clicking on that icon, you’re getting a trailer. The (other) x-factor is the creative power we have behind the brand. Paul Levesque [Triple H] lives and breathes; his whole life has been spent in WWE. He’s amazing on the creative storylines. Just when you think you know where he’s going, he turns left, like the heel John Cena became and then the champion.“