TKO’s Mark Shapiro Comments On Upcoming WWE: Unreal Series

WWE and Netflix are presenting the new reality series WWE: Unreal next month and Mark Shapiro spoke about the show in a new media appearance. The TKO COO was at the JP Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference and briefly weighed in on the show.

“This June, we’re coming out with our first reality series; WWE: Unreal, which is a behind the scenes look really at how the sausage is made with the storylines in WWE,” Shapiro said (per Fightful). “I always tell Nick Kahn, ‘Careful, let’s not give away the Coca-Cola recipe here,’ but having said that, a little sneak into the writer’s room, as evident by SNL, is something fans and viewers of WWE want to see.”

No official premiere date of the show has been revealed as of yet.