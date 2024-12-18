TNA News: Company Reportedly In Talks With Talent For New Deals, Best Of 2024 Episodes

– TNA is in talks with several talent about new deals, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company is in “active talks” with a number of talents about new contracts. The report did not specify which talents are in discussions.

As reported, several TNA stars have finished up with the company including KUSHIDA, Trent Seven, and Rhino with others expected to leave as well.

– The site also notes that the next few weeks of Impact to close out 2024 will be the company’s annual Best of the Year shows. The next episode to feature new in-ring material will likely be the January 2nd episode.